Nara Lokesh Lends Helping Hand To Vangaveeti Radha

Despite the rich family legacy, Vangaveeti Radha’s political career had been blowing hot and cold. After traveling with Jagan since 2014, he hoped to be recognized but that didn’t happen, which resulted in him separating from Jagan in 2019. Ever since, he had been moving with TDP.

However, the situation was such that TDP was unable to accommodate Radha in the electoral roll. But Radha, who was determined to bring down Jagan fought for TDP in Vijayawada and reigned triumphant in the 2024 polls.

While one might have opined that Radha isn’t getting due recognition in TDP either, Nara Lokesh made a power move today to pacify this narrative. He personally went to visit Radha at his residence and spent some time with him.

Radha, who had been suffering from a medical condition received Lokesh and had a pleasant discussion with the TDP scion. Lokesh, who had just returned from the Delhi trip made it a point to be by Radha’s side and this left the local Vangaveeti follower base super pumped.

With Lokesh running the back-end operations for TDP, the meetings with locally profound leaders like Vangaveeti Radha are only going to strengthen his grip in the party.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯