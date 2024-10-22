Super Impressed Babu Announces New Drone Policy

The prestigious drone show which was held with hundreds of drones last night in Amaravati was a mega success. CM Chandrababu was the main gues for the event and he appeared to have some great time there.

The visuals of Chandrababu getting amaze by the drone show are going viral n social media now. Not often do we see Chandrababu relaxing from his constant work mode but for a change, he appeared to be casually enjoying the drone show last night.

In this context, Babu confirmed Amaravati will be the drone capital of India and Andhra Pradesh will become the centre for drone innovation in the country. He addressed drone manufacturers and enthusiasts and shared with them a vision for drone tech in AP.

Amaravati will be the drone capital of India and Andhra Pradesh will become the centre for drone innovation in the country. At the Amaravati Drone Summit today, I addressed drone manufacturers and enthusiasts and shared with them a vision for drone tech in AP.



To facilitate the… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 22, 2024

To facilitate the growth of the drone industry, Babu have announced 300 acres of land at Orvakallu in Kurnool District. :We aim to train 35,000 drone pilots and scale up indigenously developed, cost-effective drone applications. Within 15 days, the GoAP will formulate a new policy to establish a favourable environment for drones and emerging technologies in AP, in collaboration with all stakeholders.” he stated.

Recalling the usage of drones for flood relief operations in Vijayawada, Babu said “We have seen during Vijayawada Flood relief ops, with drones, applications are many, and possibilities are endless – from agriculture to healthcare to security. This is a technology that can be leveraged for the greater good, and for serving people.” He vowed to announce the new policy in a matter of days.

Related

Tags Amaravati Drone Policy Chandrababu Naidu Drone

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯