Jagan Files Petition Against Sharmila And Vijayamma?

For a long time now, things haven’t been going smoothly in the YS household. After Jagan became the CM in 2019, rifts started to emerge between Jagan and Sharmila. It has reached a point where Sharmila is openly revolting against Jagan.

Now, in a breaking development, Jagan has done something unexpected as he filed a petition against Sharmila and Vijayamma.

As per national media reports, YS Jagan and his wife Bharati have filed a petition at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Sharmila and Vijayamma over dispute centers around the allocation of shares in Saraswati Power and Industries Private Limited.

In the alleged petition, Jagan reportedly mentions the term “cheater” without naming Sharmila directly. He noted that he doesn’t intend to give shares to Sharmila and Vijayamma in the Saraswati Power and Industries company which is owned by the Grandhi family.

Jagan and Bharathi argue that they’re the ones behind the steep rise of the company share values and they intend not to share it with Sharmila now.

Jagan noted that he principally agreed to give certain shares to Sharmila back in August 2019 out of sisterly affection. But he no longer wants go through with this as Sharmila has sought separate political identity and is no longer with him.

Jagan and Bharathi have made it clear that they no longer want to give shares to Sharmila and Vijayamma who are against them now.

Well, the conflicts in the YS family, which were only vocal till now have taken a legal course now. Will this further result in court cases? Only time will tell.

