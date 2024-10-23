No Love Left For Sharmila: Jagan Files Petition

As reported a short while back, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the internal feuds in the YS family to a whole another level. He has filed a petition at the National Company Law Tribunal that he no longer intends to give adequate shares to Sharmila and Vijayamma in Saraswati Power Company.

In his petition, Jagan made a few shockingly unexpected statements on Sharmila as he openly stated he has no love left for his sister.

“YS Sharmila, without gratitude and without regard to the well-being of me, conducted a series of actions that have deeply hurt me. These actions, coupled with untrue and false statements made publicly, have been politically opposed to me and have caused deep personal disrepute.”

Jagan further confirmed that he has no love left for Sharmila. He shared that the relationship between them has strained to such an extent that all love and affection between the siblings melted down. Sharmila’s personally attack on Jagan is said to have hurt him deeply and he no longer has any sisterly sentiment for her.

Jagan filing petition against Sharmila is one thing, but not many neutrals expected him to fight against his own mother Vijayamma over some share disputes. This could seriously dent the family image that Jagan has been backing over the years.

