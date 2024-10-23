Sensation Of The Day: TDP’s Big Expose Postponed

The TDP’s announcement about “Big Expose! Coming at 12 pm. Stay Tuned” on X.com created a stir among the cadres of both the ruling TDP coalition parties and the opposition YCP too. The activists of both the TDP and the YCP waited with bated breath about what could be the Expose.

Tension mounted among the public too as the time drew near and there was speculation that it could be about another big scam by the YCP.

Time ticked away and it was 12 noon and to the surprise of everyone, the TDP Digital Media came up with another tweet with the same creative stating that the expose would be done on October 24. The TDP online team indicated that it’s announcement was postponed by a day.

Amidst this, there has been criticism against the TDP that the TDP social media wing should have planned the announcement more accurately rather than making it a damp squib as the deadline approached.

Now, there is doubt among the public and the political leaders about would the TDP make the big expose tomorrow.

