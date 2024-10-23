Three AP Ministers Working Overtime In Delhi

Three ministers from Andhra Pradesh are working overtime in New Delhi to bring in more funds and development to the state.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, P. Narayana and Satya Kumar met respective Union ministers connected with major projects, in Delhi and tried to get extra funds.

Their efforts paid off with the Central ministers giving formal consent to a few projects and giving green signal to others.

On Monday, MAUD minister P. Narayana met the HUDCO officials and got sanctioned around Rs 11,000 crore for the construction works in Amaravati.

On Tuesday, he met minister Manohar Lal Khattar and several other higher officials and briefed them about the progress of construction in Amaravati.

Minister Nara Lokesh also met several Union ministers and representatives of electronic giants. He met Skill Development and Entrepreneurship minister Jayant Chaudary, secretary Atul Kumar Tiwari, National Skill Development Corporation CEO Ved Mani Tiwari.

BJP senior leader and minister Satya Kumar is expected to meet several Central ministers and BJP bigwigs today.

Lokesh made a special presentation on the objectives of the Skill Census to be taken up in the state, in the wake of the pre-poll promise made on generating employment on a large scale in the state.

The TDP coalition government promised to generate 20 lakh jobs in the next five years and in tune with the promise, the state government is planning to take up Skill Census, he told the Union ministers and urged them to cooperate with the government.

The minister also told the Central ministers that the Skill Census was being implemented as a pilot project and that once it is completed, all the shortcomings and mistakes would be rectified and the survey would be taken up in the entire state.

Lokesh handed over a letter detailing about the nature of assistance the state needs from the Skill Development Corporation and other related ministers for achieving the target of 20 lakh jobs in the next five years.

Lokesh also met Indian Cellular and Electronics Association, which was attended by ICEA chairman Pankaj Mahindra. He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues for 40 minutes with him and thanked him for the cooperation being extended to AP by the Centre.

The TDP government is determined to show tangible development in the state and accordingly, all the ministers, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, are putting in extra efforts towards achieving the goal.

