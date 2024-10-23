Jagan suffering with ‘Vachedi nene’ Syndrome

Pulivendula MLA and opposition leader status aspirant YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has started to tour Andhra Pradesh today. As a part of the process, he addressed the media and made a set of wild comments on the NDA government.

While speaking with the family members of the Guntur rape victim, Jagan made a big statement as he vowed to come to power again in the next election.

“Vachedi Maa Government Eh, Yeri Yeri Jail Lo Vestha” Jagan said as he warned the culprits of serious consequences. He appeared to throw an indirect tantrum at the ruling party forces as well by confidently claiming that he would become the CM again.

What must be noted is that this isn’t the first time Jagan is saying something like this either. He appears to be caught up in “Vachedi nene” syndrome as he is repeatedly claiming that he will become the CM again.

It has been just four months since Jagan was relegated from 151 seats to 11 seats and wasn’t even given opposition leader status by the public. With so much against him, Jagan openly claiming he will become the CM again and warning people of consequences isn’t painting the right image. This is more or less discriminating against the public mandate.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯