TDP’s Big Expose: YS Sharmila’s Letter To YS Jagan

As announced, TDP exposed YS Jagan’s failure to keep the promise made to his sister YS Sharmila about the family properties.

TDP revealed a letter shot by YS Sharmila to YS Jagan asking him to stand by the commitment of sharing the properties acquired with the family resources. The letter also highlights Sharmila denouncing Jagan’s refusal to obey the instruction by their late father YS Rajasekhar Reddy after the latter’s death.

చరిత్రలో ఏ పురాణం చూసినా, ఈ ప్రపంచంలో ఏ జీవిని చూసినా, తల్లి తరువాతే ఏదైనా. జంతువులకు కూడా తల్లి అంటే అమితమైన ప్రేమ ఉంటుంది. కానీ ఇప్పుడు మీరు చూడబోయే ఈ కన్నీటి లేఖ చూస్తే, జంతువుల కంటే ఘోరంగా ప్రవర్తించే ఒక వింత సైకో గురించి తెలుసుకుంటారు.



ఇంటి ఆడ బిడ్డకు ఆస్తి ఇవ్వకుండా, జగన్… pic.twitter.com/2HxphVWh4s — Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) October 23, 2024

Sharmila reminds Jagan about YSR’s instructions to share all the assets equally among the four grand children, whether they pertain to Bharathi Cements, Sakshi, or any other ventures initiated prior to his passing,

Sharmila further expressed the anguish and also reminded him that their mother was not only a witness to these explicit instruction but also observed all interactions and agreements between us to date. YS Vijayamma’s signature in the same letter as witness speaks it all.

It has to be seen how YS Jagan responds to this revelations from the letter shot by YS Sharmila on September 12, 2024.

