Jagan Already Gave 200 Crs To Sharmila!

The war of words between Sharmila and Jagan has taken a huge turn now with the two of them resorting to legal battles. It all started with Jagan moving to reclaim the shares given to Sharmila and Vijayamma in the Saraswati Power Limited company.

Sharmila then wrote a letter back to Jagan saying the Saraswati company shares are descended from YS Rajasekhar Reddy and they are to be divided equally amongst the four grandchildren. She pushed for a legally binding equal distribution of assets, which Jagan appears to be opposing.

In response to this letter, Jagan appears to be rebuking by stating he has given enough properties to his sister already.

In his letter, Jagan wrote, out of the sheer love and affection, I always bore towards you as my sister, I had also expressed my intention that, unrelated to any consideration and purely out of love and affection, I intended to effect transfer of certain properties to you at a future point of time.

Jagan claimed that he has already done what’s to be done. “This was in addition to the amount of approximately Rs.200 Crores already give to you(Sharmila) directly or through our mother over the last decade or so. This too was given by me out of my sheer love and affection for you.”

While Sharmila bats for equal distribution which is legally binding, Jagan is claiming related prospects are completed already and he intends not to allocate any further funds or shares to his sister and mother.

