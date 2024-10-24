‘Ivanni Ghar Ghar ki kahani’ Jagan reacts to family disputes

YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to have now reached a situation where he wants to point fingers at his political opponents even for the infighting within his family. It is well known that Jagan often blames his arch rival and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu over every issue let it be his personal or relating to the state. Now, he started crying on Naidu for his family fued as well.

From the past few days, both Jagan and his sister Sharmila have been washing the dirty lenin in public by exposing their internal property disputes. The media across the country has been regularly reporting how Jagan tried to usurp the properties of YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Now, the bickering between the siblings reached a new high after the personal letters exchanged between them in connection with sharing of assets were exposed to the media.

Unable to cope up with the criticism he has been receiving on the issue, Jagan blamed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and also appealed to stop politicising his family disputes. During his media interaction after visiting the victims of Diarrhea in Vizianagaram, Jagan alleged that Chandrababu Naidu and his media are exploiting his personal matters.

Jagan appealed to media houses like Andhra Jyothi, Eenadu and TV 5 to stop sensationalising the matter and concentrate on public issues. He blamed Chandrababu for using the media houses to malign his image and asked if there are no issues in their families. He said ‘Ye Sabhi Ghar-Ghar ki Kahani Hai’ (These type of disputes are in every family).

It looks like Jagan is very upset with the damage done by Sharmila’s letters and the way she accused him for not standing by the promises made to their late father YS Rajasekhar Reddy. As he got no other options, he simply dragged Chandrababu Naidu into his family issue.

It is an open secret that Sharmila has been waging a political battle against Jagan for the past one year due to property issues. Many are wondering in what way Chandrababu is responsible for their family issues and why Jagan is furious with him instead of settling the matter with his sister.

"Ye sabhi ghar-ghar ki kahani hai."#YSJagan reacts to family disputes with #YSSharmila, criticizes AP CM #ChandraBabu, and urges the media not to exploit the situation for their own benefit. pic.twitter.com/G6aCXGLEUz — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) October 24, 2024

