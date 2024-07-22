Sitara Helps with Rs. 1.2 Lakh for Medical Student

Ghattamaneni Sitara, following in her father Mahesh Babu’s philanthropic footsteps, recently supported a deserving medical student. On her birthday, Sitara helped Navya, a NEET-qualified student from a poor family. Namrata shared this news on Instagram, highlighting the Mahesh Babu Foundation’s commitment. The foundation provided Rs. 1,25,000 and assured Navya’s family of financial support throughout her medical education. Sitara celebrated by gifting Navya a laptop and a stethoscope, bringing joy to Mahesh Babu’s fans.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯