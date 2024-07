Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has slammed the Union Budget 2024 as a “Kursi Bachao Budget” that makes “hollow promises” to BJP allies at the expense of other states. He claims the budget is a “copy and paste” of the Congress manifesto and previous budgets. Gandhi accuses the budget of appeasing cronies while providing no relief for common Indians.

