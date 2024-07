The Andhra Pradesh traffic police have announced hefty fines under the new transport law effective July 1. Boards are being displayed to inform the public. Fines include: ₹5,000 for no license, ₹10,000 for drunk driving, ₹1,000 for no helmet plus 3-month license suspension, ₹1,200 for triple riding, and ₹2,000 for no insurance or seat belt.

