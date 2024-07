Lalita D’Silva, known as Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny, recently shared that she now cares for Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter, Klin Kara Konidela. She previously revealed her salary of Rs 2.5 lakh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan was surprised by the amount. Lalita has a long history of caring for celebrity children.

