Hyderabad is set to get a second international cricket stadium, as announced by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The new stadium will be built in Begarikancha on the outskirts of the city, complementing the existing Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. This expansion aims to bolster Hyderabad’s cricket infrastructure and accommodate the growing popularity of the sport in the region.

