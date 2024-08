Khushi Kapoor recently shared that her sister, Janhvi Kapoor, is like a second parent to her. In an interview, Khushi expressed her struggle to show affection but noted that Janhvi’s warmth helped her open up. She described Janhvi as a guiding figure, offering support and advice as Khushi embarks on her career. Their close bond highlights the importance of family in navigating life’s challenges.

