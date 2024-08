Rashmika Mandanna has generously donated Rs. 10 lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid victims of the recent Wayanad landslide. Her substantial contribution and heartfelt support have been widely praised. Besides her philanthropic efforts, Mandanna continues to shine in cinema with upcoming projects like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Sikandar.

