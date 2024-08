In response to the recent landslides in Wayanad, Tollywood stars have made generous donations. Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan donated ₹1 crore, Allu Arjun gave ₹25 lakh, and Nani contributed ₹10 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund. These donations will help support the affected victims and aid recovery efforts.

