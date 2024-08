Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat was shockingly disqualified from the Paris Olympics final for being 100 grams overweight. Her uncle, Mahaveer Phogat, and other athletes like Vijender Singh have criticized the decision, calling it unfair. They argue that such a small weight difference shouldn’t end an athlete’s dream. The incident has sparked a debate on weight regulations in sports.

