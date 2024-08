Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” has crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office[1][2][3][4]. The Marvel film will soon surpass “Joker” as the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. It’s the second R-rated film to achieve this milestone after “Joker”. Disney is the first studio to have back-to-back $1 billion releases in 2024.

