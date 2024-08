Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a 20-year sentence for raping two women, has been granted 21-day parole. This is his 10th release in the last 4 years. The Dera Sacha Sauda chief was released from Sunaria Jail in Haryana on Tuesday morning and will stay at the sect’s Baghpat ashram. His frequent paroles ahead of elections have raised concerns.

