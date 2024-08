In Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy has demanded Harish Rao’s resignation, claiming the loan waiver will end if he doesn’t. Supporters, called Mynampally fans, have caused a stir with flexis in Secunderabad, Patni, Paradise, Begumpet, and Panjagutta. Reddy’s strong words have intensified the political tension in the region.

