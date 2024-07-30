Team India Gives Relief To Gautham Gambhir

The inexperienced team provided a much-needed relief to their first-time coach, former star cricketer Gautam Gambhir, by securing a victory in their ongoing T20 series against Sri Lanka. This series marked Gambhir’s debut as the head coach of the national team, and the win was a promising start for his coaching career.

Gambhir, who has a strong background as a player and mentor, emphasized the importance of teamwork and playing all formats of the game. He encouraged his players to focus on the team’s interests rather than individual accolades. His straightforward approach aims to instill a sense of unity and purpose within the squad, which is essential for their development and success in international cricket.

A 3-0 series win for the Men in Blue! The boys played a fearless brand of cricket throughout the series, and it was a treat to watch! 🔥Congratulations to our head coach, @GautamGambhir, on his successful first series with Team India! 🙌 On to the ODIs now! 🇮🇳@BCCI || #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/3yAGvWHN1A — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 30, 2024

In a thrilling encounter, India defeated Sri Lanka in a Super Over to complete a 3-0 series sweep in the third T20I match played last night. After both teams scored 137 runs in their respective innings, the match went into a Super Over. India scored 4 runs in the Super Over, with Suryakumar Yadav scoring 4 runs off 1 ball. Sri Lanka managed to score only 2 runs in their Super Over, handing India a narrow victory.

This was the first time India played a Super Over since their encounter against Afghanistan earlier in 2024, where they won after two Super Over. India has now won four Super Overs in their T20I history, and the series victory marked a successful start for India’s new T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir, who took over after the team’s triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

