Olympics 2024 Wrapped: How India Fared?

The Paris Olympics 2024 have been wrapped up with the closing ceremony held last night. Here’s a look at how India fared in the recent edition with the expectation being that the country would win at least 10 medals this year.

India put on a weak show in the Olympics this year by winning just 6 medals in total. Neeraj Chopra won silver in Javelin throw, which 5 other medals are bronze ones.

Manu Bhaker created history by becoming the first female athlete in India’s history to win two metals in the same Olympics.

India fielded 117 contestants in 16 different categories and only 5 of them could secure medals.

Star athletes like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik Sai raj and Chirag Shetty failed to meet the expectations as they didn’t win any medals. These badminton stars underperformed this year.

Neeraj Chopra who won Gold in Tokyo 2020 settled with Silver this year. The hope of having a gold medal stuttered this year as well.

Vinesh Phogat who looked destined to get a silver or gold by qualifying for women wrestling finals later got disqualified for being 100 grams overweight. This turned out to be a mega shocker.

USA topped the tournament with 40 golds and 126 medals in total. China claimed 40 gold medals and 91 in total. Japan got 20 golds with the total tally at 45. Compared to this, India’s 6 medals looks paltry.

