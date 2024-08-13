Pakistan’s Gold Medalist Gets Alto Car, Buffalo As Gifts

Pakistan’s only medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 has been the gold medal won by Arshad Nadeem who secured top spot in Men’s Javelin Throw competition.

While Nadeem has made his nation proud by winning gold in the Olympics, the kind of gifts he has been receiving is rather amusing.

As per latest reports, Arshad’s father in law has gifted him a buffalo which will later be kept at the former’s house.

Now, Pakistani-American businessman Ali Sheikhani has announced a brand new Suzuki Alto car for Arshad Nadeem for winning Gold medal in Paris Olympics.

Nadeem who put Pakistan on the global map in this year’s Olympics is having to settle with an Alto car and buffalo as gifts.

To put that into perspective, Vinesh Phogat who got disqualified from wrestling finals, got Rs 4 crore prize money from Haryana government. The sharp contrast between the two stories must be noted here.

