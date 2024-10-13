Hyderabad is New Paradise For Indian Cricket?

Back in the day, the pacy wickets of Mumbai and Bengaluru used to generate run-fest cricket games that were loved by the Indian cricket fans. Cut to now, there is a new addition to the list in the form of the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad and it is quickly becoming a paradise for Indian cricket fans.

The Hyderabad stadium has now become care-of address for high-scoring games, particularly in the T20 format.

This was seen in the IPL recently when Hyderabad could score in excess of 250 on two different occasions in the season, a feat no other team achieved in the past. This established the fact that Hyderabad Stadium has become a batting paradise.

Even last night, Hyderabad stadium hosted a mega run-fest as India scored a mighty 297 runs in the 3rd T20 game against Bangladesh. This is a world-record batting innings total in full-member International cricket.

With this, it has become overwhelmingly clear that the batting surface in Hyderabad is conducive to strokeplay. The same is to be observed over the course of the last few games.

At this rate, every game at the Hyderabad stadium henceforth must promise run-fests and this should greatly excite fans not just in the city but all of India.

