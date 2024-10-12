India Sets World Record: Hyderabad Shakes

The famous Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad bore witness to a world record game today as team India wreaked absolute havoc in the 3rd T20 match that was held here today.

India scored a monstrous 297 runs in the first innings and this is an all-time record. Well, the records book will have Nepal vs Mongolia game as the top stat as Nepal scored 314 in the game. But the thing is that neither of the teams are mainstream ones so the numbers arent applicable in the global cricket stage.

So, in terms of global cricket, the batting innings by India today is as big as it can get as the men in blue put up an unprecedented 297 runs on the board.

A blistering century by Sanju Samson was followed by exceptional hitting from Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, and Surya Kumar Yadav. In the end, India narrowly missed the 300 mark but it was a batting feast for Hyderabad fans nevertheless.

