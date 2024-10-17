India’s Worst Record: 46 All-Out

What a forgettable day for Indian cricket. After a successful series against Bangladesh, Team India faced a historic collapse in the first test against New Zealand. In the first innings, India was bowled out for just 46 runs, leaving everyone stunned.

The test, which was supposed to begin yesterday, was delayed due to heavy rain in Bengaluru. Once play started, India won the toss and chose to bat, but captain Rohit Sharma’s decision backfired as the Indian batters crumbled.

New Zealand’s Matt Henry (5/15) and William O’Rourke (4/22) were unstoppable with the new ball, taking wickets quickly. Rishabh Pant (20) was the highest scorer for India, but five Indian players, including Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, and Jadeja, were out for ducks.

This is India’s lowest total ever in a home Test match and the third-lowest in any Test match. India’s all-time lowest Test total remains 36 all-out against Australia in 2020.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯