The Indian cricket team scripted a near-remarkable comeback in the second innings of the ongoing test match against New Zealand by scoring 462. However, things could have been far more comforting had KL Rahul performed in the middle order.

KL Rahul’s disastrous 12 runs from 16 balls has meant that India didn’t get the needed zest to put up a bigger second innings score and get in a comfortable position in the game. He got out in a poor manner at a time when the team needed him the most.

Owing to this poor inning, Rahul is facing endless hate on social media as several followers of the Indian team are opining he is of no use to the team and must be sacked. There is a Twitter trend on this matter.

Matter of fact, there have been complaints about Rahul’s numbers over the last couple of years but the team persisted with him all along. However, the complaints from fans have hit the very peak now and it is a matter of time before a tough decision is taken.

While there is no doubting Rahul’s skill and talent, the application of the gameplay is where he has been lacking. If this continues further, Rahul might well be shown the exit door.

Tags KL Rahul

