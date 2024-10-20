Bad Record: India Loses To NZ After 36 Years

In what could considered a bad cricketing record, team India lost to New Zealand in a home test match after 36 long years. This fateful record was set today as India lost the opening test match in Bengaluru to New Zealand.

The shambolic performance in the first innings, where India got confined to 46 runs is the culprit. As a result, the resilient performance in the second innings(462 run) wasn’t sufficient enough.

New Zealand was phenomenal with the ball and managed to complete a historic test win in India after 36 long years. They won the opening test against India by 8 wickets, thanks to brilliant batting display from Rachin Ravindra who ironically happened to be born in Bengaluru before moving to New Zealand.

This is the first time New Zealand won a test match in India since 1988 and this speaks for itself. Beating the top-ranked Indian side is no mean feat and the black caps must be proud of their efforts.

India will now look to level the series with the second match that is to be played in Pune. This game will commence on the 24th of October.

