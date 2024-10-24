IPL Mega Auction – Tough Time For Rahul?

KL Rahul is one of the star players in the current generation of the Indian cricket team. Despite his incredible talent, Rahul is troubled by his inconsistent performances. Thus, he loses his spot in international games quite often. However, he is considered a legend in the Indian Premier League.

Rahul has given memorable performances in the IPL, especially for Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. But if the ongoing rumours are anything to go by, LSG plans to leave Rahul ahead of the mega auction.

Reportedly, the franchise has not been satisfied with Rahul’s recent strike rate. During the internal team analysis, it was found that LSG lost most of the matches where Rahul took a long time to build the innings. It is heard that the team management doesn’t want to afford such risks in the future, especially in the fast-changing T20 format.

Thus, they decided to leave Rahul. Rahul has been with LSG since 2022. In 2022 and 2023, he led the team to the playoffs. This year, it ended up in the seventh position. During a match with Sunrirsers Hyderabad, a heated confrontation happened between Rahul and the franchise owner Sanjeev Goenka too.

Since then, things have been rough between Rahul and LSG management. If LSG leaves Rahul, it is pretty sure that various other franchises will bid high prices for him.

Meanwhile, the mega auction of IPL 2025 will reportedly be held in Riyadh in the last week of November.

