‘TG 09 A 9999’ Fetches Mind-Blowing Price

The love for fancy vehicle registration numbers never goes down, and we have seen how the multiples of 9 always fetched huge for the government. On Thursday, Khairatabad RTO saw another stunner as a real-estate company spent nearly ₹19.5 lakhs to own the ‘9999’ number.

A real-estate company named Honors Developers acquired “TG 09 A 9999” for a staggering ₹19,51,111 on Thursday. This record-breaking sale is part of a larger trend that has seen fancy number plates fetch astronomical prices as the first number of the new series “TG 09 B 0001” fetched ₹8.25 lakhs, bought by an IT firm. A single-day auction led to almost ₹51+ lakhs, as numbers like ‘0009’ and ‘0006’ also fetched around ₹2.5+ lakhs each.

The trend of paying hefty amounts for fancy number plates has been on the rise in recent years. In March, the first “TG” number plate, “TG 09 0001,” was bought at auction for a whopping ₹9.6 lakh. Even Andhra Pradesh has also seen its fair share of record-breaking number plate auctions. In 2022, the Vijayawada RTA auctioned off the number plate “AP 39 AA 0001” for ₹16.11 lakh, setting a new state record.

The allure of owning a unique number plate has driven many individuals and businesses to participate in these auctions. For some, it is a matter of prestige, while for others, it is a way to stand out from the crowd. The numbers 0001, 0009, and 9999 are particularly sought after, as they are considered lucky and auspicious.

