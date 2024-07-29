Finally, Someone Speaks For IT Employees In Assembly

IT employees are known for good earnings, posh lifestyle, and abroad visits among many other positive factors. But there are a ton of struggles and downsides to the same ‘software’ jobs which are known only to the folks in the sector while it is still a heaven for the people looking from outside.

The hardships of IT employees will be mostly seen in the memes, but in a rare instance, an MLA spoke about it in the Assembly asking for control of the sector to relieve the employees from too much work.

CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao spoke about IT employees in the assembly saying that the software employees are often judged as lucky and fortunate but the fact is that they work for 14 to 16 hours a day sitting in one place.

‘There should be regulation and control on these companies as the employees are working for unlimited hours spoiling their health. Though the companies are earning big and so are the employees, the burden of work is breaking the backs of employees. They don’t know any other work to do’, said the MLA.

An MLA asking the government to streamline the working style of IT companies and employees is surprising and welcoming at the same time.

Tags IT Employees MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao

