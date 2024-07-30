Telegram CEO Is Father To 100 Children Even Without Marriage

Messaging app Telegram founder-CEO Pavel Durov made a sensational statement and it is going viral on the internet.

He said that he was father to nearly 100 children in 12 countries across the globe.

He put up a long post regarding the same in his Telegram channel.

“I have more than 100 children. Are you wondering how is this possible even while leading a solitary life by choice? All this started 15 years ago when one of my friends approached me seeking sperm donation. My friend and his wife were told they had no chances of having children and he came to me seeking help. I burst into laughter on hearing his request. However, later, I understood the gravity of the problem.”

“One of the doctors explained that there were very less number of people who have healthy sperms for donation. He reminded me that it was a social responsibility to donate sperm to childless couples. Later, I got registered for sperm donation and gave my sperm to more than 100 couples in 12 countries. Though I donated sperm several years ago, I learnt that my cells had been frozen and are still being donated to many families.”

“Though there is some risk in revealing the matter now, I am not regretting for being a sperm donor. The number of childless couples are increasing across the world. I am proud that I could bring happiness to many couples by facilitating them to have children. There isa need to create more awareness about this concept.”

He appealed to more men getting involved in sperm donation.

Clocking more than 20 lakh views, Durov’s post raked up a debate on the issue.

