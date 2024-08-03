Hyderabad: Businesses Can Now Stay Open Until 1 AM

Providing a major relief to business establishments and hotels in Hyderabad, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that they can remain open till 1 am, two hours more than the usual deadline set for their closure.

Till now, the police ensured that business establishments pulled down their by 11 pm. They even had implemented the rule strictly by taking serious action against the violators. Cases were also registered against them. Police had been very strict against those loitering on the roads in the night, which drew criticism from both the political parties and owners of business establishments.

When the same issue was raised in the Assembly, Revanth Reddy said there is a good news to the traders stating that they can remain open till 1 am. The relaxation in the rule means police will have to do over duty to maintain law and order in the city’s nightlife. Police have to deploy extra forces and at the same time, step up surveillance to avoid untoward incidents.

However, the extra hours of trading could allow the cosmopolitan city to earn additional revenue.

The CM also said that a new Osmania Hospital would be constructed in 30 acres of the Goshamahal Stadium.

People’s organisations in the health sector and doctors in Osmania Hospital took the issue of dilapidated building of Osmania Hospital to the notice of the CM, soon after he assumed charge.

Now, the government announced that without demolishing the old structure, a new one would be constructed at Goshamahal Stadium.

