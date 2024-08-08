‘Stop It Ok’, Mrunal Thakur On Her Statement About Virat Kohli

Bollywood babe Mrunal Thakur is one of the sought after beauties in Tollywood now. The actress has evidently struck a chord with the Telugu folk with Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna.

Now, the discussion is about the love interest of Mrunal and this has caught the attention after a media tabloid reported that Mrunal is madly in love with Team India star cricketer Virat Kohli.

“There was a time when Mrunal Thakur was madly in love with Virat Kohli,” this tabloid wrote as they also shared a pic of Mrunal and Virat Kohli.

However, this speculation was quickly dispelled by Mrunal as she hit back at the media outlet by commenting “Stop it OK” under their Instagram post on the said topic.

Mrunal has thus gunned down the rumor that she was madly in love with Virat in the past and nipped the bud in the early stage before this attention-seeking Instagram post gained more attention.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯