Indian Men’s Hockey Clinches Bronze At Paris Olympics 2024

Indian men’s Hockey team registered an amazing victory against Spain in the ongoing Olympics. For the first time in 52 years, India tasted back to back victories in securing consecutive medals at the Olympics. On Thursday, India beat Spain with 2-1 and clinched the bronze medal in a crucial match.

Indian team went down in the second quarter when Spanish captain Marc Miralles scored in the 18th minute from a penalty stroke. However, Indian captain Harmanpreet scored in the 30th and 33rd minute to hand them the lead. Spain launched multiple penalty strokes but PR Sreejesh stood like a wall in defending them all.

India’s bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 was their first Olympic podium finish since 1980. This time, India hoped for a Gold medal but the team lost in semi-finals, leaving them devastated. However, they recovered quickly with this success in the bronze medal match.

The result means that India men have now won 13 medals in Olympic hockey, with eight golds, one silver and four bronze.

With this success and a medal, the star goal keeper PR Sreejesh is going to end his career. The match took place at the Tves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium.

