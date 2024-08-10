This Indian Billionaire Bought Rs 500 Cr Villa

Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla and his wife Michelle have bought a massive mansion in South Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade for over ₹500 crore. This new home, called the ‘Poonawalla Mansion’, will be their secondary residence. The mansion is huge, covering 30,000 square feet, and is one of the priciest residential deals recently.

Yohan, who heads the Poonawalla Engineering Group and is involved in racing and breeding, comes from a well-known family. His father helped start the Serum Institute of India. Michelle, who runs the design firm MYP Design Studio, will oversee the mansion’s transformation.

The home will feature expansive terraces, multiple floors, and ample privacy. It will house a private art gallery for Michelle’s paintings and a display area for Yohan’s cars. Recently, South Mumbai has seen a rise in celebrity property purchases, with cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Yuvraj Singh buying properties in the area. Other notable buyers include film producer Dinesh Vijan and actress Alia Bhatt.

Tags Poonawalla

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯