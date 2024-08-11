Beware! Hidden Cam in coffee shop toilets?

Bengaluru was shaken on Saturday when a woman complained of a smartphone clandestinely placed in the washroom of a Third Wave coffee shop located in BEL Nagar, Sanjay Nagar. Third Wave Coffee is a popular Indian coffee shop with branches in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, among other cities.

The smartphone was placed in the dustbin in airplane mode. There was a small hole in the dustbin to reveal the camera lens. Reports suggest that the phone had been recording for two hours up till the time it was found by the woman who made the complaint.

According to the management at the Third Wave Coffee in question, the smartphone belonged to an employee. The said employee was immediately fired and arrested by the police. A case had also been filed in the local police station.

This incident was shared on social media, in the popular Bangalore-based Instagram page “gangsofcinepur”. The woman writes, “This was so horrific to witness. I will be vigilant at any washroom from now on, no matter how well-known the chain of restaurants is. And I request you all to do the same. This is disgusting.”

