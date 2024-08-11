Hindenburg Shocking Allegations On SEBI Chief

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband have vehemently denied allegations from Hindenburg Research, which claimed they had stakes in obscure offshore funds related to the Adani money siphoning scandal. The couple labeled these claims as “character assassination” and “baseless.”

In a joint statement, they emphasized that their finances are transparent and all necessary disclosures have been made. They asserted their willingness to provide any financial documents required for scrutiny.

Hindenburg Research’s report accused Sebi of failing to act on Adani’s alleged misuse of offshore entities, suggesting a conflict of interest. The report also criticized Sebi’s handling of the investigation into the Adani Group’s activities.

Opposition parties have called for action to address potential conflicts of interest in Sebi’s oversight of the Adani case.

