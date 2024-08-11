Telugu YouTuber Arrested For ‘Peacock Curry’

The forest officials of Rajanna Sircilla district arrested YouTuber Pranay Kumar, a tribal, after he posted the traditional recipe of peacock curry.

They booked Pranay Kumar at Tangallapalli and even inspected the place where Pranay cooked the curry in the forest.

Netizens also fumed at Pranay for killing the wild animals.

In the past, Pranay posted videos of recipes using porcupine and chameleon.

They also demanded stringent action against him for killing the peacock, as it is the national bird.

The foresters sent the curry as well as Pranay Kumar’s blood samples to the labs for checking the veracity in the news.

If it is proved that it is peacock curry, then very strict action would be initiated against Pranay Kumar. It is expected that the reports of the lab would be out this evening or tomorrow morning.

The police would take serious action against Pranay to send a signal to the public that harming or killing the national bird is a serious offence.

Reportedly, Pranay Kumar’s parents have no knowledge about their son’s social media posts.

