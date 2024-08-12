Jacqueline Fernandez’s Shocking Birthday Gift: A Luxury Yacht!

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, renowned for her sizzling dance numbers like ‘Bad Boy’ and ‘Ra Ra Rakamma’, is currently embroiled in a significant legal battle. She’s facing a Rs 200 crore extortion case, with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar as the primary accused.

Adding to the ongoing legal battle, Jacqueline celebrated her 39th birthday on August 11th with a lavish gift from the incarcerated Sukesh. The conman surprised the actress with a luxurious yacht, named ‘Lady Jacqueline’, fulfilling her 2021 wish.

This extravagant gesture has raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about the nature of Jacqueline and Sukesh’s relationship. The actress has been under scrutiny for her alleged involvement in the extortion case, and this latest development is likely to intensify the media glare.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Jacqueline faces a challenging time, with her reputation and career at stake. Despite the ongoing controversy, Jacqueline is determined to focus on her career and has several projects lined up, including ‘Fateh’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

Tags Jacqueline Fernandez Sukesh Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯