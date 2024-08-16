The sad story of Rs 5 Cr KBC Winner To Zero

In 2011, many people tuned in to national news to learn about Sushil Kumar, a man from Bihar, who went on to win ₹5 crore in 2011. For many people, it is more money they can ever earn in their entire lifetime. He had naturally gotten a lot of fame for his unprecedented win and his steady rise of financial status. But what has happened to him today is a sobering tale of regret and financial ruin.

Sushil Kumar had revealed in a social media post that numerous people took advantage of him and his money. He lost a lot of money in that process, either through bad and ill-advised investments or through donations made to seemingly needy individuals who turned out to have fraudulent intentions. Soon enough, His relationship with his wife also began to deteriorate. Sushil went into a trap of alcohol and tobacco addiction.

After all this, he eventually had to declare himself bankrupt and then resort to selling milk to make ends meet. As of now, he is working as an educator.

Sushil Kumar’s tale is certainly a reminder to us all that money must not be taken lightly or spent indiscriminately. No matter the amount of money one has, bad habits can always lead one to poverty and ruin.

