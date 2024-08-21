100 Girls Raped, Justice Served After 30 Years

The victims of the infamous Ajmer pedophilia scandal have finally received justice after more than 30 years, as a POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment.

The six members involved in the crime, who go by the names of Nafees Chisti, Naseem alias Tarzan, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Gani and Sayed Zameer Hussain, have also been fined ₹5 lakh each, in addition to getting incarcerated.

The Ajmer child abuse scandal came to light in 1992. More than 100 young girls between the ages of 11-20, were befriended by a gang, who lured them into a farmhouse. They were filmed in compromising situations, following which they were raped.

A total of 18 people were accused in the case, while a separate trial was only conducted for 6. The other 12 have either completed their terms or have been acquitted.

