What Happens To Bookings At N Convention?

After a decade-long legal tussle, the government of Telangana commissioned HYDRAA to demolish Akkineni Nagarjuna’s N Convention center in Madhapur. The illegal construction had encroached the Thummidi Kunta Lake and it was brought to the ground today by the HYDRAA wing.

This brings us to the question, what happens to the upcoming marriage hall bookings at the N Convention which was demolished today?

To give a perspective of things, N Convention has a total of three halls all of which are rented out to the public. A booking here can cost anywhere between Rs 20 lakh to 50 lakh based on the size of the hall and other miscellaneous costs.

As per media reports, nearly 20 advance bookings were clocked at the N Convention and all of these marriage functions are scheduled to happen in the next few days.

But now that the convention center has been taken down, uncertainty blooms over these bookings. Apparently, the individuals who made the bookings are demanding an immediate refund from the N Convention management. However, it has been heard that management hasn’t yet worked out an action plan to return these advance amounts. More clarity might emerge soon.

N Convention is one of the most sought-after venues in the city, but being an illegal enclosure, it always had the risk of being taken down which became reality this morning.

Tags N Convention

