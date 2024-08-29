Report: How Many Billionaires In Hyderabad?

While it is a known fact that Hyderabad is one of the financial hubs in all of South India, here is a look at the actual number of billionaires in the city. This list is compiled based on the data reported by Hurun India Rich List.

According to this report, Hyderabad has a total of 104 billionaires which is the third highest in the country after the usual suspects Mumbai and Delhi which have 386 and 217 billionaires respectively.

The richest family in Hyderabad is that of Murali Divi who own Divis Laboratories. They have wealth amounting to Rs 76,100 crore, making them the richest family in Hyderabad.

The list includes C Venkateswara Reddy of Aparna Constructions, and also Subramaniyam Reddy of the same company.

PV Krishna Reddy of Megha Engineering has a whopping Rs 52,700 crore wealth. Prathap Reddy of Apollo Hospitals has wealth amounting to Rs 28,400 crore.

P.V. Ramprasad Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma – Rs 35,100 crore, and Bandi Prasad Reddy of Hetero – Rs 29, 900 crore are also on the list.

Telangana Congress veteran Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s son is also on the list. Ponguleti Harsha Reddy, son of Congress Minister Ponguleti, stands out as one of the richest individuals from Hyderabad, with a wealth of Rs 1,300 crore.

Individuals with wealth of at least Rs 1000 crore are considered for this list. As it appears, there are a fair few wealthy billionaires in Hyderabad which has comfortably beaten its counterpart Bengaluru on this list.

Tags Hyderabad

