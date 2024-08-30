Gudlavalleru College Fiasco, CM Serious

Engineering college days are usually supposed to fun and enriching in the lives of students. But in the case of an engineering college in Gudlavalleru, Gudivada, the female students are going through a horrifying experience after it was unearthed reports that secret cameras were found in the female hostel bathrooms.

Going deep into the story, on the 29th of August, news broke out that secret cameras were deceptively placed inside the girls’ bathrooms inside the college. Shockingly, the reports are that, over 300 videos from this secret camera which had obscene footage from the bathrooms were then circulated in the boys’ hostel.

It is reported that a bunch of male students, with the help of a female student inside the hostel, orchestrated this heinous act. The police have identified one male student and one female student who are behind this ‘hidden camera’ operation and are interrogating them. It is alleged that the girl placed the camera while the boys later circulated the videos in the boys hostel.

Immediately after the news broke out, the female students came out in big numbers and raised “We want justice” slogans.

It is reported that the female hostelers are terrified about using the bathrooms in their hostels after getting to know about what has happened. This really is a scarring incident in the lives of the victims.

The parents are demanding stringent action against the culprits and the police are on the job now.

CM Chandrababu is informed of the incident and he is reportedly furious with the same. He immediately ordered local minister Kollu Ravindra and the local SP and collector to reach the college and assess the situation. The government vows to take adequate action against the culprit and ensure justice to the victims.

