Viral Video: Ajith Races Car At 234 kmph

Star hero Ajith Kumar is a huge car and bike enthusiast and everyone is aware of this fact. He is also a professional racer who participated in Formula Asia and Formula 2 Championships in the past. Now, he is trending on social media for a video of him driving a car at a whopping 234 kmph.

In the video, Aith furiously drives an Audi car at a speed of 234 kmph. Within no time, the video started trending on social media and led to divided opinions from fans. Some netizens were enthralled to see Ajith driving at such a speed, while others criticized him for the movie. They opined that these kinds of videos may have a negative impact on his fans and followers.

On the career front, Ajith is currently working on two films, Vidaa Muyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Vidaa Muyarchi is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and is slated for a worldwide release on October 31.

On the other side, Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and is slated for a 2025 release.

