US: Four Killed In High School Shooting In Georgia

Four people were killed in a campus shooting at a Georgia high school on Wednesday. The suspect was alive and in custody, according to the State’s bureau of Investigation.

At least nine other people were hospitalized with injuries. One of them was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Reportedly, the shooting occurred at Apalachee High School, near Winder at 9:30 am. The suspect’s details are not disclosed yet.

Apalachee High School has around 1800 students in ninth through 12th grades. Many other schools in the area were under lockdown.

Hundreds of evacuated students were waiting on the school’s football field. The students first thought the lockdown was a drill and then they heard gunshots.

