Hyderabad: Raids on five pubs, four test postive

Telangana government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has adopted a Zero Tolerance approach to end the drug menace prevalent all over Hyderabad. The excise department has frequently been making sudden raids on various premium pubs in the city to nab the drug peddlers and those who are consuming the narcotic substances.

On Friday night, the officials have raided five popular pubs located in the heart of Hyderabad and arrested four individuals who tested positive for banned substances. The sudden findings included two positive readings from seven tests conducted at the Quorum Club located in Serilingampally and another two positive cases from twelve tests at the Babylon pub in Jubilee Hills.

In a joint operation conducted by Joint Commissioner Qureshi, Ranga Reddy Assistant Commissioner R Kishan, and Anil Kumar Reddy, alongside personnel from the TG Nab Police and Excise Police, 33 individuals were tested with drug kits on spot with urine samples collected for further analysis.

Those who tested positive were identified as Chinni Nigesh ( Warangal), Ravi Kumar ( Srikakulam), Keshav Rao ( Moosa pet) and Rahim ( Charminar area). All of them have been taken into custody for further investigation.

